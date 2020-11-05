UMass Lowell’s iHub Plans Webinar on Complex Factors Facing Working Women

UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub is presenting a free webinar, “SHE-CESSION: Understanding the challenges and the opportunities facing women’s careers.”

According to organizers, the pandemic threatens to dismantle decades of progress of working women. Recent estimates suggest that women’s labor force participation rate has dropped to levels not seen since 1988.

The webinar will be led by UMass Lowell Prof. Dr. Beth Humberd, an expert on worker identity, gender and diversity, relational dynamics in organizations and the changing nature of work. The session considers “the complex factors facing working women today, discussing both the challenges, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead with respect to flexible work, career transitions and continued progress for working women.” Humberd also plans to discuss active steps women can take to advocate for themselves within their own career context and to mentor and support women in your own networks and organizations.

The webinar takes place Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon. Register here.

