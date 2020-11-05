Gov. Baker Calls for Every Vote to Be Counted During Haverhill Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gov. Charlie Baker, in downtown Haverhill today for grand opening of “The Heights at Haverhill,” contrasted the successful completion of the 10-story redevelopment project with the ongoing presidential vote count.

Baker made it clear he wants all votes to be counted, but everyone should come together as they have for Haverhill’s Merrimack Street.

“As the mayor and his team, local business leaders and lenders and state government and other have come together, block by block, piece by piece, to help this city reimagine itself and become a much better and greater place for the people who live here,” he said.

The governor, introduced by developer Salvatore N. Lupoli, spoke Thursday morning at 160 Merrimack Street. Rather than bickering between supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Baker said, there is reason for mutual celebration.

“I really hope that whatever comes from this—and I’m a big believer in every vote counts and every vote should be counted—we should be celebrating the fact that we have the largest turnout in U.S. history in this most recent election. We had the largest turn out in Massachusetts history. We had the largest turnout in U.S. history. Many states had the largest turnouts they’ve ever had in any election,” he noted.

Baker took the time to explain his philosophy on differences.

“I spend a lot of time around people I don’t always agree with on everything because I learn as a result of that, and if I spent all of my time just talking with people who agree with my, I’d never learn much of anything,” he said.

The start of the ceremonies humorously brought a reference to the recent vice presidential debate when a fly landed on Baker’s sleeve. The governor quipped, “well, at least it’s not a fly on my head.” A fly stayed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for two minutes during the Oct. 7 debate.

Stay with 97.9 WHAV and WHAV.net for additional coverage of the opening of “The Heights at Haverhill.”

