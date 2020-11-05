Emmaus Honors Vargas, Cote During Upcoming ‘Paving the Road Homecoming’ Virtual Benefit

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas and Pentucket Bank CEO Scott D. Cote are receiving top honors during a local cable television show, “Paving the Road Homecoming,” to benefit Emmaus of Haverhill.

Vargas, first elected Haverhill’s state representative in 2017, will be given the homeless agency’s “Community Hero Award.” Cote, who became Pentucket’s CEO 10 years ago, receives the agency’s “Community Builder Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Channel 10 anchor Katherine Underwood hosts the program Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 4 p.m., which appears on Haverhill Community Television, channel 22, HaverhillCommunityTV.org and streaming on Facebook.

Emmaus CEO Jeanine Murphy will also discuss “The State of Emmaus During COVID-19 and Beyond.” Music will be provided by Edelyn and Jose Pino.

Emmaus is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1985 to provide housing and services to homeless adults and families in Haverhill. Donations may be made online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...