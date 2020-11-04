Kiwanis Club of Haverhill’s Plans Fifth Annual Turkey Drop Saturday, Nov. 14

Kiwanis Club of Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Turkey Drop takes place Saturday, Nov. 14

The event, modeled after a near-legendary Thanksgiving episode of the television series “WKRP in Cincinnati” (audio clip below), awards prizes to ticket holders when a rubber turkey dropped by a helicopter lands on one of 400 squares. The drop takes place, Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. More than 100 prizes are available.

Tickets are $10 each and available at Haverhill Bank and Pentucket Bank branches in downtown Haverhill; Deborah Conner CPA, 8 Salem St., Bradford; and Norwood Insurance, 293 Main St., Groveland. Online purchases may be made here.

