Kiwanis Club of Haverhill’s Plans Fifth Annual Turkey Drop Saturday, Nov. 14

WKRP news reporter Les Nessman, played by Richard Sanders, reports on the turkey drop.

Kiwanis Club of Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Turkey Drop takes place Saturday, Nov. 14

The event, modeled after a near-legendary Thanksgiving episode of the television series “WKRP in Cincinnati” (audio clip below),  awards prizes to ticket holders when a rubber turkey dropped by a helicopter lands on one of 400 squares. The drop takes place, Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. More than 100 prizes are available.

Tickets are $10 each and available at Haverhill Bank and Pentucket Bank branches in downtown Haverhill; Deborah Conner CPA, 8 Salem St., Bradford; and Norwood Insurance, 293 Main St., Groveland. Online purchases may be made here.

