Elder Services Receives $20K COVID-19 Relief Grant From Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation

Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore recently received a $20,000 grant from Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation to help elders, older adults with disabilities and their families cope and adjust to new circumstances in food insecurity, financial challenges and isolation brought on by the COVID-19.

The grant is part of a commitment from the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation to provide financial support to local organizations focused on COVID-19 relief.

“We are thankful to Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation for this grant which will help alleviate nutrition challenges and issues of social isolation and loneliness faced by some of our seniors,” said Elder Services CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “We are committed to help those in need and have adapted our services in order to continue to provide a high level of service.”

Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation F is providing a total of $8 million in COVID-19 philanthropic support in the communities it serves.

“Evidence of the impact of this virus outbreak on our neighbors, families and small businesses is everywhere,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, president and CEO of Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. “And, we also see the resiliency, sheer will and hope of people across our region as they band together to help one another. The need for assistance continues to grow, and we will do what we can to give back and support the most vulnerable populations in our communities as well as encourage those who are able to do so to join us.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...