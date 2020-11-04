130 Haverhill High Students Receive John and Abigail Adams Scholarships to State Schools

The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, which provides for up to eight semesters of free tuition at a state college or university, is going to 130 Haverhill High School seniors.

Haverhill High School Principal Glenn Burns applauded the students and offered congratulations this week. The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is awarded to scholars that have earned proficient or advanced scores on the ninth grade Science/Technology MCAS exam and 10th grade English language arts and Mathematics MCAS exams, with at least one exam having a score of advanced, and earning a combined score within the top 25 percent of the school district.

Official letters from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education ware expected to be sent to families at the end of the month.

Here is a listing of the Class of 2021 John and Abigail Adams Scholarship recipients:

Ivy Ackerman, Andrew Azzi, Allison Becker, Zakaria Benrifi, Elizabeth Bourcy, Jadalee Burdier, Helen Burgess, Caroline Burns, Olivia Burns, Lilli Burrill, Connor Buscema, Kamilah Cannon, Nathan Cantelli, Alanna Carpenter, Rachel Casey, Charles Cassell, Mark Casto, Catherine Chadwick, Owen Collins, Samuel Colon-Waldron, Kira Connors, Ashley Cook, Aidan Corcoran, Sean Crockett, Ernely Cruz, David Cummings, Maura Cuneo, Chelsea Daigle, Allessandro DaRocha, Collin Daugherty, Meghan Dellea, Sicily DiDomenico, Ashley DiFalco, Jackson DiFloures, Jacob DiMauro, Athanasios Dimopoulos, Austin DiTonno, Tara Duggan, Carley Duquette, Cole Farmer, Sophia Ferrarini, Ailish Ferrick, Conner Firek, Connor Foley, Hailey Gallant, Garcia Montserrat, Alyison Gendron, Victoria Giampa, Nicolas Giurado, Isabella Gorman, Emily Gosselin, Alexa Grazio, Emma Grenier, Michaela Gunning, Rebecca Hamel, Alexander Harrington, Nayalis Hernandez, Maeve Hess, Melissa Hilton, Lily Hood, Patrick Kelleher, Alexis Keller, Kathryn Kellerman, Kendal Kelley, Thomas Kinnal, James Kritzas, Calista Larsen, James Larsen, Amy Lawless, Sophie Lawless, Daniel Lawson, Ariann LeCours, Jordan Lee, Nicholas Leung, Franklin Libby, Nina Manzi, Zoe Martin, Elijah Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Alice Marvin, Savanna Masters, Emma McCracken, Julia McCutcheon, Shane McGonagle, Lara Mcilveen, Emily McLaughlin, Roberto Mercado, Joshua Mercer, Cameron Merrill, Alivia Miller, Joseph Miller, Desiree Modugno, Trinity Mojica, Mackenzie Murphy, Gabriel Nunez, Erin O’Neil, Jonathan Orellana, Shiloh Osmer, Jalyn Pearl, Eric Perez, Olivia Perocchi, Olivia Peterson, Cody Pierce, Daniel Pullino, Erica Rask, Wesley Reagan, Genaro Reyes, Shea Robertson, Keilynn Rodriguez, Joshua Saab, Jennifer Sahagian, Janiery Sanchez, Jaden Shaut, Matthew Sielicki, Cullen Simes, Hope Sunseri, Deanna Tarantino, Kayla Tran, Kaycee Trebicka, Evan Tsioropoulos, Grace Tumushabe, Madison Walsh, Sarah Walters, Isabella Ward, Karayna Ward, Robert Wesley, Cole Wezesa, Brendan Whelan, Brian Wrenn, and Wrin Wynn.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...