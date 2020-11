To help celebrate Veterans Day, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lorraine Post 29, is offering home delivery this Saturday, Nov. 7, of a free chicken dinner to veterans and their families.

The VFW says the dinner is to thank veterans and show appreciation for their service. The dinner includes barbeque chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, a vegetable, gravy and dinner roll.

To reserve a meal, call 978-373-1900 and leave your name, best address and telephone number and the number of meals requested.

