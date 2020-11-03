Overnight Lane Restrictions This Week at Route 125/133 and Mass. Avenue in North Andover

There will be overnight lane restrictions and use of alternating one-way traffic this week at the intersection of Route 125/133, Chickering Avenue, and Massachusetts Avenue in North Andover.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary traffic restrictions take place tomorrow, from 7 p.m.-5 a.m., and continue through Friday, Nov. 6. The work is to allow construction crews to pave the final surface on Route 125/133 between Baystate Road and Farrwood Avenue and on Massachusetts Avenue between Adams Avenue and Cobblestone Road.

This work is part of a $4.1 million project to reconstruct the intersection of Route 125/133 and Massachusetts Avenue.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...