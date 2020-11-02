Methuen City Council Postpones Planned Meeting After City Hall Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Methuen’s planned City Council meeting tonight has been postponed after a City Hall employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the city’s website, the regular meeting is now rescheduled for Wednesday, at 7 p.m., and will take place virtually via Zoom. The public hearing portion of the meeting has been cancelled and will be reschedule at a later date.

Methuen City Councilor Jessica L. Finocchiaro posted on social media the positive test result for the city worker was the impetus for postponing the meeting.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...