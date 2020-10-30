I-495 Construction Update: Double Lane Closures to Take Place Daytimes, Starting Monday

Demolition of the former I-495 southbound bridge deck over the Merrimack River continues through mid-December, while day and overnight lane closures take place to undertake other parts of the bridge replacement project.

With southbound traffic temporarily sharing the new northbound bridge in Haverhill, demolition of the old southbound bridge is taking place. After the deck is removed, state officials say, removal of the substructure starts in mid-November and continues through early March 2021. Those activities are expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation also plans alternating double lane closures for paving work Sunday, Nov. 1, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday, between exits 51 and 49.

There will be single right lane closures on I-495 northbound, between exits 48 and 50, from Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day, for work on the overpass columns at the Ward Hill Connector and and River Street.

Similarly, there will be single right lane closures on I-495 southbound, between exits 50 and 49, from Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., each day, for drainage and paving work.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...