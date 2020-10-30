Four Haverhill Firefighters Receive Injuries Knocking Down Orchard St. Blaze; Fire Displaces Two Families

Two Haverhill families were displaced and several firefighters injured just before the season’s first snowfall following a kitchen fire late Thursday night.

Fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m., in a second-floor apartment at 20 Orchard Ave. Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said an initial investigation suggests “unattended cooking” is to blame. He explained fire damage is observable on or around the stove in the second-floor apartment. The chief added four firefighters were slightly injured with “burns, twists and muscles pulls.”

“The fire was knocked down quickly and proficiently… A great job and aggressive attack which probably led to the (firefighters’) pains and sprains,” Laliberty said.

There is fire damage to the second floor and smoke and water damage throughout, forcing electricity to be turned off and tenants to leave.

The upstairs tenant was asleep and awakened by her neighbors knocking on the door to get her out, Laliberty said. The woman was evaluated by Trinity EMS, but a trip to the hospital wasn’t required.

Upon outbreak, Haverhill called for mutual aid from surrounding towns. While the request was quickly cancelled, the chief said, some communities may have already sent assistance.

Red Cross officials offered assistance to residents.

City records show the home was built in 1900.

