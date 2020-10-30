Essex County Ghost Project, Hilldale Cemetery Conclude Halloween with Paranormal Tour

The Essex County Ghost Project and the Hilldale Cemetery Association plan to wrap up Halloween weekend with a paranormal tour Sunday.

The tour begins Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., at 337-351 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $15 and proceeds support the cemetery’s restoration fund.

Organizers suggest attendees wear proper clothing and footwear. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the numbers of participants are limited and people must wear masks. Reserve a space in advance by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

