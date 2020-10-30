Essex County Ghost Project, Hilldale Cemetery Conclude Halloween with Paranormal Tour

Hilldale Cemetery. (WHAV News photograph.)

The Essex County Ghost Project and the Hilldale Cemetery Association plan to wrap up Halloween weekend with a paranormal tour Sunday.

The tour begins Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., at 337-351 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $15 and proceeds support the cemetery’s restoration fund.

Organizers suggest attendees wear proper clothing and footwear. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the numbers of participants are limited and people must wear masks. Reserve a space in advance by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

