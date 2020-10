The YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts plans a virtual wine tasting event with two real bottles of wine.

“The Fall Fest with a Twist” fundraiser includes an event box containing wine from Andover Classic Wines for $65. The tasting takes place Thursday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-7 p.m. The free online portion of the event includes music, a raffle and a video montage. Raffle items include rounds of golf at Renaissance Country Club, a wine basket and more.

To register, click here.

