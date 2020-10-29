Dodier Becomes Student Trustee at Northern Essex Community College

Timothy Dodier, a physics and electrical engineering major, who graduated from Salem, N.H., High School in 2016, is the new student-elected representative on the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees.

Now living in Hampstead, N.H., Dodier works full time at Resonetics in Nashua, N.H., to support himself while in college. He was a member of the college’s basketball team last year; participates in the National Society of Leadership and Success, a student leadership program; is involved in the Student Government Association; and is a part of the PACE Program, a federal student support services program. Dodier says he “likes to stay busy.”

“Balance is not as hard when you enjoy what you are doing. I have also learned to budget and plan my time,” he explains.

He is planning to graduate in the spring of 2022 and will transfer to a four-year college or university. Dodier maintains a 3.6 GPA and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

The college Board of Trustees includes nine members who are appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms; an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years; and a student trustee who serves for two semesters. Dodier will serve as trustee through June 30, 2021.

