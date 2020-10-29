Abandoned Gas Station Property on Haverhill Waterfront to Become Nine Condominiums

A long-abandoned gas station will give rise to a nine-unit condominium complex overlooking the Merrimack River in downtown Haverhill.

The Haverhill City Council granted a special permit Tuesday to developer Larvanco to build the First Landing Condo Project on the former Skelley Motors’ half-acre site at 229 Water Street. Lawyer Michael J. Migliori, described the plan.

“The units will consist of eight two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, all at being market rate. I believe it is a project that will stimulate other projects, taking advantage of the fact that Haverhill is fortunate to have such an asset as the Merrimack River running through the heart of the city and we believe that this proposed condominium building will be seen as a vibrant entrance to downtown Haverhill,” he told councilors.

Migliori said the units will be approximately 1,600 square feet each and there will be parking for 14 cars including four spots beneath the three-story building. In addition, Migliori said, improvements to the Merrimack River Trail have been incorporated into the developer’s plans.

“The Merrimack River Trail has been incorporated into this design. We worked with city officials. There’s going to be a new section of trail across the property. The adjacent lot to the southeast is a small grass park area and the start of the existing Buttonwoods-Riverside Trail. Both the park area and the trail are in disrepair and in need of cleanup. The owners have agreed to take care of this as part of the redevelopment of the area,” he said.

Migliori also reported the developer discovered a forgotten and broken drain line on the property and has agreed to work with the city to replace it.

Councilors voted unanimously to grant the permit.

