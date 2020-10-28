Whittier Tech Holds Virtual Open House This Sunday with Video Tours, Program Information

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School brings its annual open house online this Sunday afternoon.

Whittier Tech holds an open house for prospective students each year on the first Sunday of November, but because of COVID-19, a remote event brings informational videos touring program classrooms, labs, shops and facilities.

“We have so many programs that offer amazing opportunities to young people looking to learn about a particular field and hone their skills, and the open house can really be the turning point when a student can envision themselves here, thriving and growing,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch said.

The open house is open to eighth grade students and families from Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, as well as students interested in transferring to the school.

A web page, whittiertech.org/openhouse2020, with enrollment applications, videos and other content will be made live this Sunday at 1 p.m. and will remain available for the foreseeable future.

The deadline for incoming freshmen to apply to attend Whittier Tech next year is April 1, while the deadline for transfer students is June 30, next year. Those with questions may also email [email protected].

