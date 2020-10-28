Free COVID-19 Testing Thursday for Haverhill Seniors Takes Place at Kennedy Circle

Free COVID-19 testing for Haverhill seniors continues tomorrow at Kennedy Circle, near Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill.

It is the third time Trinity EMS and Haverhill are partnering on a clinic. Last week, residents at Judson House were invited to receive free tests, while a clinic was conducted the week before for residents of Water Street’s Merrivista, Mission Towers and Phoenix Row.

Testing, which takes place Thursday, Oct. 29, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., is available for Haverhill seniors 65 and older. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Those with questions may call 978-654-4166.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said he is working with Trinity to schedule additional free testing clinics at other senior housing developments in the city and those dates and locations will be announced as they are confirmed.

