Rep. Candidate Eckert Wins Backing From Congresswoman Trahan and Attorney General Healey

Christina Eckert has won the endorsements of two prominent Democrats as she seeks to unseat Rep. Leonard Mirra in the Second Essex district.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey asked voters to support Eckert of Boxford.

“Christina’s work at the Merrimack River Watershed Council makes her uniquely qualified to protect the river from sewage overflows, PFAS and other contaminants. Her voice will be vital on Beacon Hill,” Trahan said in a statement.

Eckert likewise praised Trahan. “It’s been a privilege to work with Congresswoman Trahan to clean up the Merrimack River and fight for environmental justice. Her hard work and attention to detail make her a fantastic role model, and I hope to work closely with Rep. Trahan on issues that require attention on both the state and federal level, from climate change to transportation funding to women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.”

In an email, Healey said, “Christina has spent years putting her community first. She’s supplied clothing and cribs for tens of thousands of children in need. She ran the summer park program for hundreds of children in Boxford. She’s built STEM labs for students in her children’s high school and she’s fought to keep contaminants out of the Merrimack River. When Christina takes on a cause, she doesn’t stop until she gets results. This is the energy we need in the State House.”

Eckert, who came within 324 votes of taking the seat during her first run in 2018, said “I plan to fight just as hard for the people of my district, and for issues that matter, including protecting reproductive rights, battling opioid addiction, and fighting racial injustice.”

The district includes Boxford, precincts 2 and 3; Georgetown; Groveland; Haverhill, ward 4. precinct 3, and ward 7: precinct 3; Merrimac; Newbury; and West Newbury.

