Haverhill Police Collect More than 85 Pounds of Prescriptions During Takeback Day

During Saturday’s National Drug Takeback Day, Haverhill Police collected more than 85 pounds of unwanted prescription medicines.

The campaign, taking place as part of an annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration program, aimed to prevent residents from becoming in advertent drug dealer by losing track of prescriptions at home.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., police collected four boxes of drugs at the circle outside the station at 40 Bailey Boulevard. They were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration Boston Agents and destroyed.

