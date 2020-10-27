Former Haverhill Police Chief Barone Dies at 78, Served 35 Years on Police Force

Former Haverhill Police Chief Leonard R. Barone, who served on the police force for more than 35 years, has died at age 78.

Barone was police chief for more than 10 years until his retirement in 2001. He died Oct. 17 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, but formal notice came Tuesday. He came up the ranks as sergeant, captain and eventually became the city’s first non-civil service police chief. His favorite accomplishment during his police career was time spent creating and participating in the “Inner City Community” team where he played basketball with inner city youth.

Haverhill Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro said this week that while he didn’t work directly with Barone, the two maintained regular contact over the years.

“I thought he was a really good guy. He was a career police officer and proud of the officers in the department. He was always very supportive of the people who were here,” DeNaro said. DeNaro’s deputy chief, Anthony Haugh, is Barone’s nephew. Serving as chief between Barone and DeNaro was Stephen Brighi.

The chief said Barone will receive special departmental honors when he is laid to rest next week. Calling hours are Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m., at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the next day at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Parish, 165 S. Main St., Haverhill, followed by burial in Linwood Cemetery, Mill Street.

Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Leonardo and Carma (Russo) Barone. Raised in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from St. Anselm’s College. He loved the beach and spent his winter months in Hollywood Beach, Fla. He also enjoyed the mountains and, when younger, was an avid skier. Known as a force to be reckoned with on the racquetball court, he could be found at Cedardale playing the sport he loved. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.

Barone is survived by his children, Rebecca Murphy and her husband Patrick of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Tony Barone and his wife Kathleen of Bradford, Leonard “Rugga” Barone and his fiancé Aimee of Gardner, Kansas, Geno Barone of Aventura, Fla., Michael Barone of Aventura, Fla; grandchildren, Bennet Murphy, Claudia Murphy, Estelle Murphy, Alexandra Barone and her partner Shamus Quirk, Jacqueline Barone and her partner Joseph Greenwood, Anthony L. Barone, Nina Barone and Anna Barone; great grandchildren, Joseph A. Mario Greenwood, Axel R. Greenwood, Alinea I. Quirk and Olive E. Quirk. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Haugh Woodburn, and nephews Anthony Haugh and Christopher Haugh.

