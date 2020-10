The City of Haverhill is offering free flu shots for uninsured school-aged children and children insured through Mass Health today and Thursday, Oct. 29.

The clinic takes place by appointment only at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. For an appointment, call 978-374-2390, ext. 3915 or 3900.

