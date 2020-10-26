Overnight Paving This Week Along Route 125/133 in North Andover

Overnight paving Tuesday through Friday at Route 125/133 and Massachusetts Avenue in North Andover means lane restrictions and alternating one-way traffic.

This work is part of a $4.1 million project to reconstruct the intersection of Route 125/133—Chickering Road—and Massachusetts Avenue.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports temporary traffic impacts take place from Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. to allow crews to install the final pavement surface on Route 125/133 between Baystate Road and Farrwood Avenue and on Massachusetts Avenue between Adams Avenue and Cobblestone Road.

