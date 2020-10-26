Haverhill Reaches Agreement with NRT Bus for Continued Operation During COVID-19 Era

An agreement between the city and NRT, the company that provides the majority of Haverhill’s school buses, gives drivers a choice of days off or pay for assisting with building cleaning.

City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. told the School Committee Thursday the new Memorandum of Understanding is necessary due to the unusual circumstances caused by COVID-19. For example, Cox pointed out, there is no need for buses on Wednesdays because schools are closed for cleaning.

“The agreement provides that starting next Wednesday, bus drivers and monitors will have the option of taking Wednesdays as an unpaid day, using available vacation or personal leave or reporting to an assigned school building to assist with the Wednesday deep cleaning of the building,” Cox said.

The agreement also covers how drivers are selected should they be needed on a Wednesday. It also provides for furloughs should schools have to be closed for a period of 15 working days. Cox said health care will continue for employees who are willing to pay their share of health insurance.

The Committee voted to support the agreement by a vote of 7-0.

In other news related to the coronavirus, Dr. John L. Maddox told the Committee that although the city remains in the red for the third straight week, he is encouraged by the continuing drop in the average daily incident rate.

He was asked by members if he thought there would be any chance of indoor sports this winter.

“So, it’s a balancing act like it’s always been. But, I think that I’m not opposed outright to trying to do some sports, but I think there’s some thought into which ones would you even try and we certainly have to respect if the cases go way up,” he said.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta added, so far at least, there hasn’t been any spread of COVID-19 in the schools and administrators are developing a pretty good system that seems to be working.

