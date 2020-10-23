Rep. Leonard Mirra Receives Re-Election Endorsement From Gov. Charlie Baker

Gov. Charlie Baker last weekend endorsed incumbent state Rep. Leonard Mirra for re-election in the Second Essex district.

Baker released a video asking voters to support Mirra, who was first elected in 2012.

“Lenny has done a fabulous job representing his district, but most importantly he brings that commonsense, boots on the ground, small business view to the decisions he makes and he is focused like a laser on trying to help us reinvent, reopen our economy here in Massachusetts post-COVID,” Baker said.

Baker and Mirra are both Republicans.

Mirra said in a statement that he is honored to have the support of the governor, saying “I hope that in my next term I will be able to work with his administration to bring positive change to the people of the Second Essex.” He added, “Too often we hear about how broken our system is, but I am proud to stand with the governor in the effort to bring back positivity and integrity to our state.”

The endorsement came as early voting began all across the Commonwealth Oct. 17. Mirra is being challenged by Democrat Christina Eckert.

The Second Essex District includes Haverhill’s Riverside and parts of Bradford, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury and portions of Boxford.

