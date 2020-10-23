Haverhill YMCA Extends Nomination Deadline for 12th Annual Educator of the Year Award

The nomination deadline has been extended for the Haverhill YMCA’s 12th Annual Educator of the Year Award.

Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, a guest Wednesday on WHAV’s morning program, said, due to this year’s extraordinary circumstances, the nomination deadline has been extended to next Friday, Oct. 30. Fuller says nominations should include a paragraph, or more, about the candidate.

“How has this teacher made a difference? We know that the Y makes a difference in the community and how have these teachers made a difference in the life of a child? What are they doing that is exceptional, that is beyond the call of duty and how are some ways that they stand out that really makes a difference? We have been so fortunate to have, over the last 11 years, to have recognized well over 150 educators in and around the City of Haverhill. The stories and nominations are fantastic to read. It’s always a hard to make a decision on who the winner is,” Fuller said.

Unlike previous years, this year’s program will be virtual, airing over HCTV, Tuesday Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. The YMCA is also holding an online auction from Monday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 18, with proceeds supporting academic learning at the YMCA. Fuller said they have 173 children in the academic support program.

Details may be found at northshoreymca.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...