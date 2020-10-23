Haverhill Police Collect Unused Prescriptions During National Drug Takeback Day Saturday

Haverhill Police ask you not to be a drug dealer by losing track of prescriptions at home.

The police department is participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Takeback Day. Haverhill officers will take old and unused prescriptions during a collection tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the circle outside the station at 40 Bailey Boulevard.

The department asks residents to limit drop-offs to pills and patches. No liquids, needles or other sharps can be accepted.

#Drugtakebackday2020

