Greater Haverhill Service Clubs Team Up for Food, Coat Collection Saturday, Nov. 7

Greater Haverhill service clubs are teaming up again to provide food as well as new and used coats for those in need this winter.

Donations are being accepted Saturday, Nov. 7, between noon and 2 p.m., at Common Ground Café, 194 Winter St., Haverhill. Items particularly needed are boxed and canned goods, paper goods, Market Basket or other grocery gift cards and winter coats. Used coats will be laundered at no charge by EZ Way Cleaners. Cash and checks made out to Pentucket Kiwanis are also accepted.

Besides Pentucket Kiwanis Club, participating service clubs include Haverhill Exchange Club, Haverhill Breakfast Exchange Club, Haverhill Lion’s Club, Haverhill Rotary Club and Haverhill Kiwanis Club.

