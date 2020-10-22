Marotta Says Assault on Haverhill Educator at Student Home Shows Need for In-Person Learning

A middle school staff member was injured Tuesday after a reported assault while visiting the home of a remote learning student.

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta told School Committee members by email yesterday the unidentified staffer from the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School was injured, received treatment and was cleared later in the afternoon to return to school. Marotta that the incident underscores the need for students to be in school.

“This extremely concerning event highlights the need for our students to be in school where we are able to provide the necessary services and supports for our students. The staff at Consentino School are to be commended for their commitment to our students, their quick response in a crisis, and their close adherence to policies and procedures,” the superintendent wrote.

She reported the home visit was intended “as an intervention to support online attendance in the Remote Learning Academy.” Marotta did not say whether the person accused of assaulting the educator was a student, family member or someone else. Instead, she said “an individual became agitated” before allegedly striking the staffer who “utilized safety training to protect himself and quickly moved out of the way.”

The Haverhill School Committee meets tonight at 7 for its regular meeting in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, room 202, in Haverhill City Hall. As a public service, the meeting will be carried live by 97.9 WHAV.

