Haverhill Library Presents Author of ‘Gracie: a Bilingual Adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains’

Kathryn Leslie, known as “Aunt Katie” and the author of Gracie: a bilingual adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is making a virtual visit with the Haverhill Public Library.

Leslie visits Saturday, Nov. 7, via Zoom. The book was intended to assist monolingual adults in helping children become bilingual. The interactive presentation provides fun activities! Aunt Katie’s Place seeks to help create positive change in the lives of all children, regardless of age, ethnicity or social status.

To register, visit haverhillpl.org and click Calendar of Events. You will be emailed the Zoom link and password before the event. Click for more information about Aunt Katie.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...