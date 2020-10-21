Haverhill Council Approves New Lafayette Square Building; Plan Includes Storefronts, 14 Apartments

The Haverhill City Council Tuesday gave the go ahead to a new building in Lafayette Square on a lot once occupied by a building destroyed by fire 23 years ago.

Developer Jonathan Cody, manager of Atlantis Investments, plans to construct a three-story building at 42 Lafayette Square which will include both commercial and residential space.

The company’s attorney, Russell S. Channen, described the building plans.

“There would be 14 residential units on the second and third floors and two commercial units on the first floor,” he said.

Channen said there may also be one other residential unit located in the back on the first floor and that the developer has agreed to make one of the units part of the affordable housing program.

Channen also noted the developer owns the former Haverhill Bank building located near the new project which he said will be provide 21 residential parking spaces. In addition, Cody has made an agreement to purchase another adjacent property which will provide seven additional commercial parking spaces.

Atlantis Investments has done a number of other projects in that area and has recently received approval to convert the former St. Joseph’s School, off Lafayette Square, into 36 apartments.

Councilor Michael S. McGonagle lauded the developer for all of his work in that area.

“Mr. Cody, thank you for your continued investment in Haverhill and specifically in Lafayette Square. I think it’s going to be calling that Cody Square or something. I think the citizens of Haverhill will really appreciate the fine work that you do and so thanks again,” McGonagle said.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the project.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...