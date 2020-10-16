Pentucket Regional School District Names Puteri as Remote Learning Principal

Emily Puteri has been named as principal of all remote learning students in the Pentucket Regional School District.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said yesterday that Puteri’s new role takes effect Monday, Oct. 26, but she will transition into the role over the next week and stay in the post for as long as remote learning continues. Puteri, principal of the Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School for the past four years and previously assistant principal at Pentucket Regional Middle School for three years, was chosen because of her experience working with students of all ages as well as her knowledge of technology in education.

She will oversee all students attending virtual school, including students who selected the Florida Virtual School option; provide support to all educators involved in remote learning; and serve as a single point of contact for families of students in fully remote learning.

There are currently 274 students enrolled in Pentucket’s full remote option.

Bagnall Elementary School Assistant Principal Jim Day will be elevated to interim principal of the Bagnall starting Monday. Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway will spend part of his time at the Bagnall assisting Day, but will also remain in his role as assistant superintendent.

