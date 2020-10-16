Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe Seeks Yard Sale Items Today for Nov. 1 Event

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe is having a “Yard Sale for a Cause” Sunday, Nov. 1, but has an immediate need for certain donations.

The church is seeking new or used thermal sleeping bags, blankets, adult and children’s boots and coats. Donation will be accepted until tonight at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. A box is available at the church for drop-offs. Those with questions are asked to call Lori at 978-372-9227 or email her at [email protected].

The yard sale, which also includes clothing, household items, appliances, furniture and books, takes place Sunday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church.

