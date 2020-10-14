League of Women Voters Plans Forum Next Week to Answer Questions About Ballot Measures

The League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill is hosting a virtual Ballot Question Forum next week to guide Massachusetts voters through the two ballot questions facing them this fall—Question 1, dealing with right to repair and automobile data, and Question 2, dealing with ranked choice voting.

Individuals both in support and opposition of the ballot measures will be available for questions and answers from the audience. The online forum takes place Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. The first hour will be dedicated to Question 1, and the second hour to Question 2.

The Zoom meeting opens at 5:30 and may be accessed by clicking here. Those with questions are asked to contact forum organizer Josiah Morrow by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-821-5002.

