Haverhill Police Visibly Raise Breast Cancer Awareness and Help Fund HHS Scholarships

Haverhill Police are honoring the late Michelle Benedetti by raising scholarship funds and visibly increasing awareness with pink ribbons during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Benedetti, who served the state Department of Children and Families as a social worker for 21 years and was the wife of Haverhill Detective Joseph Benedetti, lost her battle with cancer during May of last year.

Behind each pink ribbon on specially marked Haverhill police cruisers is not only a scholarship donation benefiting Haverhill High School students, but a story honoring a victim of the disease. Capt. Robert P. Pistone credits Patrolman Daniel Trocki for coming to him with the ribbon visibility idea.

“It’s a great way to honor and remember Michelle and, at the same time, help the local community in her honor and in honor all of those who are affected by breast cancer,” Pistone said. Trocki’s concept was embraced by Detective Benedetti; Michelle’s brother, Mark DeLuca; and Haverhill Police Sgt. Andrea Fogarty, a board member of MishStrong, a charity established in Benedetti’s honor.

The police department is encouraging scholarship donations at Mishstrong.org. In recognition of each donation made, a personalized ribbon will be placed on a Haverhill cruiser. Donors are further encouraged to email a name to be placed on the ribbon and, if the contributor wishes, share a story or message of support. Names and messages may be emailed to [email protected].

The goal is to have Haverhill’s cruisers blanketed with ribbons by the end of the month.

