A Nurse on the Front Lines in the COVID-19 Battle Becomes Haverhill’s 70th Disease Death

Haverhill’s 70th death from COVID-19 is a frontline nurse who worked at a nursing home.

The statement by Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini came Tuesday on the same day he said Haverhill’s two COVID-19 testing sites will remain open through Friday. Posting on social media, the mayor said, the nurse’s family requested he not release a name or identifying information.

“This is tragic and frightening news to any of our frontline medical personnel. Our nurses and CNAs put themselves on the line every day dealing with people they know are sick and might infect them. Almost always without social distancing, our nurses and other medical personnel are in constant and very close personal contact caring for the sick. They know it puts their own life in danger but they show up every day and do their jobs,” Fiorentini said.

The city’s two testing sites—the Locke Street parking lot across from St. James Church and 358 Washington St., across from Fantini Bakery, are open 1-6 p.m. No identification, insurance or an appointment needed.

The mayor reminded residents to not let down their guards and continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands often.

