Podcast: Community Action’s Early Head Start Program Works In-Person and Virtually Due to Virus



Much attention has been given this year to how COVID-19 is affecting school systems., but it’s also having an effect on younger children too.

Haverhill-based Community Action’s Early Head Start program serves around 300 children, from birth to five years of age, between its Haverhill and Newburyport Centers. Community Action Director of Family Services Patty Sargent, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says the program has limited in-person openings now, but due to COVID-19 a number of children are also receiving “virtual education services.”

“And I know that’s really a different thing to think about when we’re talking about infants, toddlers and preschoolers. What we’re doing with our virtual services is still providing ways for families and children to engage with us. We’re offering Zoom calls every day for families to just check in, for children to enjoy singing and reading along with their teachers, doing some simple yoga exercises. We want to bring that into it, and also just a chance to see their peers and their teachers in person,” Sargent says.

The Head Start program also offers services to adults

“We also offer quite a few leadership and training programs for our parents, and I think that’s what really sets apart from some other programs. We really value those partnerships with our parents and our families, and we make every opportunity to partner with our parents in providing services and also providing training and support for them, as well,” she explained.

Sargent says the Head Start program is also looking for teachers. Additional information is available by calling Community Action at 978-372-5052 or visiting CommunityActionInc.org.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...