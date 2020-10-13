Greater Haverhill Chamber Seeks Christmas Tree Donation for Washington Square Display

A sure sign of the coming holiday season is the Greater Haverhill Chamber’s request for the donation of the city’s principal Christmas tree.

The Chamber’s Downtown Haverhill Committee is seeking the tree for the traditional location in Washington Square, where it will be lit and decorated.

Traditionally, the Christmas tree on display throughout the holiday season is the heart of downtown Haverhill has been donated by a member of the community who is willing to have the tree cut from their yard and donated to the city. Haverhill’s Public Works Department is responsible for cutting, moving and placing the tree downtown at no cost to the donor.

Those who wish to submit a tree for consideration are asked to call the Chamber at 978-373-5663 or email [email protected]. Committee members are looking for the donor’s name, telephone number, tree location and a photograph, if possible. Deadline for submission is Friday, Nov. 6.

