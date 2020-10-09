Hilldale Cemetery Plans ‘Spooktacular’ Guided Ghost Hunt Saturday Night

A “Spooktacular” ghost hunt takes place Saturday night with proceeds benefitting restoration of Hilldale Cemetery.

The Essex County Ghost Project is offering guided tours of, what it calls, “one of the most haunted graveyards in New England,” at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at 337-351 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and may be reserved by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, advance registration, facemasks and social distancing are required.

