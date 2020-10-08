Electrical Outage Again Impacts Ward Hill Park; Infrastructure Failures Threaten City’s Economy

Haverhill’s principal economic output literally burned away on a utility pole again this morning as continuing infrastructure failures at the 50-year-old business park threaten the city’s long-term, economic vitality.

It is the second time in the last few months that a National Grid line burned away—creating chaos, shutting down key industries and sending workers home. This time, trouble appeared centered on a wooden utility pole on Ward Hill Avenue. Win Damon, host of WHAV’s morning show, said he saw a utility pole “smoldering at the base. Up top, it looked like it had burned.”

Some companies, such as Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital switched to emergency backup generators, but smaller businesses such as WHAV were forced to weather the storm.

The outage did not appear on National Grid’s map, but the company arrived on scene this morning with a replacement pole and commenced emergency repairs.

National Grid did not immediately respond to press inquiries.

