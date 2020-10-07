Today’s Obituaries: Helen M. (Donovan) Lisbon, 75, Worked at Pentucket Bank 37 Years

Helen M. (Donovan) Lisbon, 75, of Plaistow, N.H., passed away Oct. 1, at Lawrence General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen (Taber) Donovan. Raised and educated in Haverhill, she was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1962. After graduation she started her career at the Pentucket Bank and worked there for 37 years. She worked at the bank in many different capacities, retiring in 2011 as assistant vice president and was the clerk of the Board of Investments. Throughout her career, Helen was involved in many community activities including the Special Olympics Lou Marcel Canoe Race. Helen held positions in local organizations, the March of Dimes, Merrimack Valley Community Council Board and the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and was the assistant to the president of the George Wadleigh Foundation. She loved her flower garden and hosting holidays at her home with family and friends. Helen enjoyed going on cruises, traveling to Aruba and going to the family camp and Balch Lake in Wakefield, N.H. She loved the ocean and spending time at the beach. Helen was very outgoing and was the life of the party with her smile that could light up a room. With her great sense of humor, she brought joy wherever she went. All who knew and loved her will miss her upbeat and infectious spirit for life, and especially her grand-puppy “Ollie.”

Surviving Helen are her children, Joseph Lisbon and his wife Kathleen of Derry, N.H.; Stephen Lisbon and his partner Darrell Thompson of Houston, Texas; Doreen Guba and her husband Robert of Haverhill; brother Thomas Donovan of Bradford; sister Marianne Chicarello and her husband Paul of Winthrop; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Francis H., James M. and John J. Donovan and nephew Charles Donovan.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 in St. James Church, Winter Street, Haverhill. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Primrose Street, Haverhill. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road, #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.

