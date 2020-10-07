North Shore Holiday Light Show Comes to Crescent Farms Next Month as Drive-Thru Event

“The North Shore Holiday Light Show,” featuring dozens of larger-than-life displays—some towering as tall as three stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length, is coming to Bradford’s Crescent Farms next month.

As WHAV reported in August, Bold Media of Holtsville, N.Y, received approval from the City Council to bring the seasonal event to Haverhill. It will be spread over the course of a one mile-driving trail and attendees can expect to take about 20-25 minutes to drive through the show in its entirety.

“In addition to providing a safe, and enjoyable atmosphere for families this holiday season, we also look forward to many attendees shopping and dining in the small businesses in the surrounding communities to support them in this pivotal year,” said Bold Media CEO Matthew Glaser.

The show is scheduled to open Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m., and continue Thursday through Sunday each week through the end of December at the 75 Willow Ave. farm. There will also be additional days added the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

In a year full of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said, the North Shore Holiday Light Show is “here to save the magic of the holiday season” by allowing guests to enjoy the light performance from the comfort and safety of their own cars. The light displays will also be synchronized with holiday music broadcast over FM radio.

Car-load tickets are on sale now for $23 online at NorthShoreLightShow.com. Tickets are valid any day the show is open. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25, although availability is not guaranteed.

