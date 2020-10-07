Methuen Receives $178,858 State Grant for Bicycle Lanes and Pedestrian Improvementss

Methuen is receiving $178,858 under the state’s “Shared Streets and Spaces” program.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the award Tuesday in Salem as part of $1.2 million in projects in 17 communities.

“Many communities have demonstrated their creativity to create safe spaces for outdoor dining, safe connections to businesses and workplaces and expanded space for all transit options—from buses to bikes through the Shared Streets and Spaces grant program,” said Baker.

Baker, joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, said the money is intended to “provide safe and responsible improvements while helping to stimulate our businesses and help people feel more comfortable moving about safely.”

Methuen will use its grant to install bicycle lanes, pedestrian yield and warning signs, crosswalks, flashing safety beacons and a narrowed traffic lane on Riverside Drive.

