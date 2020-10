Haverhill seniors may receive this year’s flu vaccine during a clinic Friday, Oct. 16.

The Haverhill Council on Aging is hosting Walgreens from 10 a.m.-noon that day at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhil1.

Those interested are advised to bring insurance cards and preregister for an appointment time by calling Mary at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915, or Paula at ext. 3916.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...