Groveland Firefighters Save Home By Containing Garage Fire; No Injuries but $300K in Losses

Groveland firefighters saved a home late Tuesday night by containing a garage fire at a Clark Road home.

Firefighters were dispatched around 10:30 p.m., to a home at 10 Clark Road where they found a two-car garage showing heavy fire throughout the structure and through the roof. Fire Chief Robert Valentine said the first attack line focused on protecting the main house and the fire was “quickly knocked down and placed under control within 30 minutes.”

“Because of their quick and effective response, the main house on the property was saved and no one was injured,” Valentine said.

An estimated $300,000 in damage was reported as a camper and multiple automobiles, including an older model Porsche under restoration, were destroyed along with the garage. Heat also caused damage to the house as well as a neighboring residence at 12 Clark Road.

Fire Departments from Georgetown, West Newbury and Haverhill assisted on scene, and Trinity Ambulance providing rehab and stood by in case of any medical issues. Boxford and Newburyport Fire Departments provided station coverage.

