Grand Jury Indicts Haverhill Man Accused of Stealing IDs to Finance Automobiles

A Haverhill resident previously charged with using stolen identities to purchase and finance late-model vehicles from car dealerships was one of six people indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said 37-year-old Alvin Rivera is accused of supplying stolen personal identifying information of citizens and providing detailed instructions as to how to undertake the scheme to defraud and coordinate payments to others involved. Prosecutors said three of the automobiles purchased are worth a total of at least $98,432.

As WHAV reported last month, the scheme allegedly used the identities of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico to fraudulently purchase vehicles and other merchandise and apply for and use bank accounts and credit cards. Two others were similarly indicted last week. One was 43-year-old Neida Lopez of Methuen who allegedly used a stolen identity to obtain a credit card and accrued $21,931 in charges. Prosecutors say she allegedly used the credit card last April to purchase a specialty printer ribbon that can be used to print identification cards.

Others accused are from Lawrence; Lowell; Manchester, N.H.; Union City, N.J.; and Reading, Penn. All were charged in a 42-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and false representation of a Social Security number.

